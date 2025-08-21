Pineapple farmer welcomes gov’t plans to build storage facility for Siparuta, Orealla

Pineapple farmer Felix Leonard is most appreciative of the announcement made by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to establish a storage facility at Corriverton that will benefit farmers of Siparuta and Orealla.

Pineapple farmer Felix Leonard

On Thursday, the president met with residents of both villages, where he committed to improving the lives of farmers, ensuring that their production expands and they have a better working environment.

He explained that his request for an excavator and bulldozer has been fulfilled, so he is confident that the president will deliver.

“He’s a man to his word, and I feel that whatever he promises, he always delivers. So feel good,” Leonard told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Siparuta public meeting

During a public meeting in the Amerindian community of Siparuta, President Ali stated that the storage facility will belong to the people of Orealla and Siparuta. He assured them that it will be built in the next eight months.

A cargo boat will also be made available, along with a captain, to transport the agricultural produce of farmers of Siparuta and Orealla to the Corentyne coast.

Several residents came out on Thursday for the public meeting in Siparuta