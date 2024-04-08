Plans afoot to eliminate cervical cancer among females

The Ministry of Health is currently developing a comprehensive plan to eradicate cervical cancer among females, recognising it as one of the most prevalent diseases affecting over half of the female population and causing significant harm to the reproductive system.

To advance this initiative, the ministry hosted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session on Sunday, at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

The session, held in collaboration with the ministry’s Chronic Disease Unit, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and the Mount Sinai Health System, seeks to devise effective strategies as well as ensure optimal care for women at every stage of the disease.

In his keynote address, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony expressed confidence that with the integration of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and the implementation of the ministry’s new strategy, the incidence of cervical cancer will significantly decrease.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony sitting among other health professionals of the ministry

He urged physicians to engage their patients in discussions about the vaccine, highlighting its effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer.

“We have an effective tool that is available for preventing cervical cancer, but unfortunately, we don’t use it very well…I want the physicians here to start talking to their patients more about the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine,” Minister Anthony implored.

Minister Anthony speaking to physicians at the Continuing Medical Education (CME) session

Furthermore, Minister Anthony reiterated that the ministry will offer free HPV testing within the public health system starting in 2025 to make screening more accessible and affordable for citizens.

About $2.8 billion is set aside to subsidise cervical cancer testing, to benefit approximately 350,000 persons this year.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

