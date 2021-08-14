PM at sod-turning exercise for official residence of CARICOM SG

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips and outgoing CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque this afternoon turned the sod on a plot of land at Sparendaam on the East Coast of Demerara, for the construction of the official residence of the CARICOM Secretary General.

The Prime Minister said that while he could not give details on the cost of the building at the moment or when the construction is expected to be completed, all of the necessary information will be made public at an appropriate time.

“The intention is to construct the residence for the Secretary General of CARICOM at this location…we’re still in the design stage where the architects will do their work and then the costing will be done and in consultation with the CARICOM Secretariat and the Secretary General—full disclosures will be made at the appropriate time”.

Ambassador LaRocque in his remarks to the media, said that the construction of the building represents Guyana’s commitment to CARICOM.

“I think it demonstrates the commitment of the Government of Guyana to CARICOM, this is the seat of the headquarters of the Community… and it gives me great honour to turn the sod. President Ali made that commitment to me not long after he came into office, he said to me that it was going to happen and it’s going to happen”.

Also present at the simple ceremony were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; Foreign Secretary within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Robert Persaud and Permanent Secretary of the said Ministry, Mrs Elizabeth Harper. Belizean Dr Carla Natalie Barnett is scheduled to take over as CARICOM Secretary General.











