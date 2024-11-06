PM Phillips calls for united Caribbean front on climate resilience

– highlights Guyana’s progress in disaster management and resilience

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, emphasised the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness and resilience across the Caribbean, underscoring the importance of disaster management initiatives and reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to a comprehensive and sustainable approach to disaster preparedness.

Prime Minister Phillips made the statement during his remarks to the 14th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday.

In emphasising the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness, he highlighted the impact of climate change on the Caribbean, pointing out Guyana’s firsthand experiences with severe weather events as highlighted in the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on the unequivocal warming of the global climate system.

“The la niña-induced floods of 2021 and the el niño-driven wildfires of 2023-2024 are not isolated; they are a clarion call to all of us in the Caribbean,” he said, underscoring the necessity of Guyana’s climate disaster management strategy.

He said that while it is impossible to prevent disasters from occurring, deliberate steps can be taken to mitigate the impact of disasters and ensure that communities and countries are prepared and resilient in the face of adversity.

In light of these realities, the Prime Minister said, “Guyana has, therefore, made significant strides in adopting a comprehensive disaster management approach aligned with the priorities of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 and CDEMA’s Regional Comprehensive Disaster Management Strategy 2014-2024.”

The Prime Minister noted, too, that Guyana’s Disaster Risk Management Bill, which is currently under review, aims to establish a solid legal framework for managing both natural and human-induced hazards in Guyana.

Addressing regional partnerships and collaborative efforts, he expressed gratitude to CDEMA for its role in supporting Guyana and other Caribbean nations through coordinated disaster responses and technical assistance.

“CDEMA has played a crucial role in supporting Guyana and other Caribbean nations in building resilient communities through coordinated responses, shared expertise, and technical assistance. These collaborations are a strong demonstration of the strength of a united Caribbean working toward a safer future,”

As part of Guyana’s broader strategy to address climate and disaster challenges, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 and noted that enhancements are currently being made to Guyana’s Early Warning Systems (EWS) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). He said that improvements to the systems are 70% complete.

Additionally, Guyana has embarked on the United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction’s (UNDRR) Early Warning for All (EW4All) initiative, which aims to equip every community with the resources to anticipate and respond to natural threats.

“Our vision is to ensure that, even in the face of disaster, every Guyanese citizen is equipped to respond and recover,”

Community-based strategies are equally vital to the disaster management framework, according to Prime Minister Phillips. He said, “Community-Based Disaster Management remains a cornerstone of our strategy, helping to empower our people and prepare them for swift response in times of need. We are also fostering a culture of preparedness that engages individuals in safeguarding their futures through the Caribbean Resilience Framework and the Community Risk Assessment Tool (CCRIT).”

During his remarks, the Honourable Prime Minister also underscored Guyana’s commitment to environmental protection and emphasised the importance of a robust regulatory framework. In this regard, he highlighted some of the steps that Guyana has taken to safeguard the environment, including the establishment of the Petroleum Commission of Guyana, the implementation of a National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, and the drafting of an Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response, Cooperation, and Responsibility Bill for 2024.

Prime Minister Phillips urged Caribbean leaders to treat resilience as a priority across all sectors, adding that disaster preparedness must be integrated into policies and development strategies across industries, from education and healthcare to agriculture and tourism.

“We must engage our communities, particularly our youth, in this mission. They are active participants in securing our future. We must, therefore, empower our young people to engage in disaster preparedness to foster a generation that values and understands resilience, a generation that will be well-prepared to lead.”

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about continued regional cooperation and resilience-building efforts. “The challenges we face are significant, but they are not insurmountable…May we actively and willingly mobilise our collective expertise, resources, and determination to create a region that stands resilient in the face of adversity.”

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

