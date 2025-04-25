PM Phillips reiterates government’s commitment to advance cyber security as a national priority

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to advancing cyber security as a national priority, as Guyana continues to invest in digital infrastructure and public sector innovation.

Delivering the feature address at the Cyber security Fair hosted by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), the prime minister emphasised the increasing threat posed by cybercrimes as Guyana advances its digital footprint and highlighted the critical need for public servants to be equipped with the skills and tools necessary to protect national systems.

“The Government of Guyana has long recognised that information and communication technology (ICT) is not an afterthought; it is a cornerstone of national development. Through strategic investments in digital public infrastructure, cyber security, and e-Government services, we are ensuring that every citizen has access to the opportunities of a connected society.”

He cited global data from the World Economic Forum, which indicated that cybercrime cost the world economy US$11.5 trillion in 2023—a figure projected to more than double by 2027.

He stressed that as Guyana builds out digital services, including e-Government platforms and national systems, cyber security must remain a cornerstone of the digital transformation agenda.

In response to these global and regional threats, the prime minister pointed to the strategic move by the government in 2024 to launch 43 cyber security policies, standards, and guidelines aimed at safeguarding public sector systems and information.

These, he said, are being implemented across agencies of the government and are already yielding results with several flagship initiatives such as the Safe Road Intelligent System with e-ticketing capabilities, the Border Control System with e-gates at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the Electronic Identification Card Project, and the National Health Records Management System improving service delivery through technology.

“To remain competitive in a rapidly evolving world, it is essential that our citizens access government services seamlessly, securely, and efficiently. That is why we continue expanding our e-services portfolio — reducing bureaucracy and making interactions with Government agencies more convenient.”

Prime Minister Phillips also highlighted the work of the NDMA, noting the agency’s collaboration with regional and international partners, which include the 2024 CARICOM Regional ICT Sector Gap Analysis, and the Digital Readiness Assessment launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), both of which are helping Guyana shape an inclusive and resilient digital future.

“These investments are already producing tangible results. More communities now have access to improved internet connectivity, government agencies are integrating digital solutions, and public services are becoming faster and more accessible.”

NDMA’s role in organising the Cyber security Fair was described as a critical positive step in equipping public servants with the tools and techniques needed to secure the country’s systems and serve its citizens more effectively.

The prime minister also called for a more cohesive approach to cyber security and urged all sectors to work together to ensure that the country’s digital revolution benefits every citizen.

“The digital revolution is upon us and Guyana will not be left behind. Together, let us build a smarter, safer, and more connected nation—one where every citizen can securely access the digital tools that will shape our future.”

The Cyber security Fair brought together government agencies, ICT professionals, and cyber security experts for interactive workshops, live demonstrations, and knowledge-sharing sessions designed to enhance cyber security awareness and best practices in the public sector.

