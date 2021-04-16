PM’s Office to partner with youth organisation in COVID-19 campaign

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips through his office, will collaborate with Junior Chambers International (JCI) Guyana, in a campaign to encourage the public to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and to get vaccinated against the virus.

Prime Minister Phillips this afternoon met with the President of JCI Guyana, Ms Kestine King, JCI Vice President of Projects and Community Development, Mr Deshawn Walcott and JCI Senator/Advisor, Mr Kevin Cornette.

The Prime Minister said that the meeting was timely since the Government today started to vaccinate young adults (18 years of age and above). He noted that the partnership was important since the idea is to encourage as many persons as possible to take the vaccine and adhere to the regulations.

“Today’s meeting is a timely one, I used the opportunity to ask JCI to partner with us as we seek to get the message out to the Guyanese population as to the importance of adhering to the measures that will protect all of us from the spread of COVID-19 … and to get the word out there to the youths of Guyana, for them to come forward and to take the vaccine”.

The Prime Minister, who pledged to assist the organisation with a financial contribution, added that JCI is a well-respected and well-established international organisation that has been operating in Guyana since 1964.

SUPPORT FOR YOUTHS

“JCI Guyana is involved in many other programmes and I have indicated that we are here to support the work of our young people and I have indicated that I am ready to offer financial assistance to the organisation to help them to continue the good work they have been doing”.

‘GET THE VAX’

Ms King said that she was pleased with the meeting.

“Our Prime Minister was very adamant that we are doing a good job and we are about to launch an initiative called “Get the Vax” to encourage young people to get vaccinated… we also spoke about other projects that we will be executing this year and he was very supportive”.

JCI is a not-for-profit international organisation which extends its membership to over 120 countries. Its members are between the ages of 18-40 years old.

Up to Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Health had vaccinated over 76,000 persons.