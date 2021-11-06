Port Kaituma farmers receive flood relief grant

The Government has remained committed to ensuring that farmers affected by the recent national disaster receive their flood relief cash grants. Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall M.P. spearheaded the distribution exercise in Port Kaituma, Region One recently.

“This is the type of Government you voted for, where when you are in trouble, when you are in problems, despite all the challenges we have as government, we still have to help our people,” Minister Dharamlall stated.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP

The Minister said President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been leading the efforts to ensure all those who were affected by the flood get the help they need.

Minister Dharamlall reiterated that agriculture is the most important sector in the country, adding that for far too long, farmers have not been respected. He noted that Government is committed to investing heavily in the sector.

“Today, we are going to be paying a few millions, but please ensure you put it back into your production.”

He alluded to the situation where there are claims that undeserving persons have collected the cash grant.

“I want to ask of you today, just make sure that all of you lost stuff, because if you collect and you did not lose, then you are denying someone who genuinely lost.”

The Minister also urged the farmers to work with the Government. He said the transformation that is ongoing in Guyana is unprecedented, and while everything cannot be done at once, he assured that Government will continue to invest in their region and communities.

Port Kaituma farmers with their grants

“Today is a manifestation of your commitment. It is also a manifestation of our commitment as a government, working together in this partnership so that our people are going to get support from the Government irrespective of where you are in the country. Irrespective of how much you are affected, we are going to be there to work with you at all times,” he promised.

Several other Ministers of the Government were also in the region spearheading the distribution of flood relief grants.

The Government has set aside $7.6 billion for this initiative as a way of supporting farmers who suffered losses in the recent countrywide flood.