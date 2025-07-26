“PPP/C 2020 manifesto now lives in the reality of projects” – Kofi Dalrymple

People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) candidate Kofi Dalrymple on Friday evening declared that the PPP/C’s 2020 manifesto has moved from promise to tangible progress.

He was addressing supporters during a public meeting at the Industry Market Square, East Coast Demerara.

“Under the administration of President Ali, I have watched progress jump from the manifesto of 2020, and now it lives in the reality of projects,” Dalrymple stated.

People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) candidate, Kofi Dalrymple

He highlighted a number of transformational projects that were once campaign promises but are now delivering direct benefits to the Guyanese people.

“The reality lives in the Ogle to Eccles highway. It lives in the new Demerara Harbour Bridge. It lives in the new hospitals. It lives in free education at the University of Guyana. Progress speaks for itself,” he affirmed.

Dalrymple called on all Guyanese to ensure this momentum continues.

“Progress has come to define this administration. Progress has come to define this party. And on September 1, progress must continue to define our country,” he urged.