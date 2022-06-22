PPP/C has nothing to fear with establishment of CoI into the March 2 polls

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said the PPP/C Government has nothing to fear from the findings of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali via a statement Tuesday evening, named the members who will be part of the CoI to thoroughly examined what transpired during the March 2 polls.

Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

“Earlier we had promised immediately after the elections to have the Commission of Inquiry, but we thought that it would not be efficacious if that were to proceed at the same time as the criminal charges,” the Vice President explained.

Following five months of legal battles, the will of the people being stifled and numerous calls from the regional and international community, the APNU+AFC accepted defeat and stepped down, finally making way for the constitutionally elected President Ali-led administration to assume office.

Since then, several high-level officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the APNU+AFC faced charges before the courts for issues relating to the elections.

“We believe that the Commission of Inquiry will find that APNU+AFC as we all know, sought to steal the elections and this CoI shall be very uncomfortable for the same people who are calling for the internal review. I think they have gone quiet because they realise that many of them will be subpoenaed to participate in such a review,” he added.

The President announced Retired Justice of Appeal, Stanley John as the chairman of the commission. The other members include Former Attorney General, High Court Judge and Acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith SC; Former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr S. Y. Quraishi; and Former Chancellor (ag), Carl Singh OR CCH.

According to the statement released by the Head of State, Dr. Afari Jayan and Dr. Nasim Zaidi will serve as resource personnel to assist the commission with its work.

The missive said in the coming weeks, the commissioners and resource personnel will review the reports and documentation, set out modalities and commence work.

Dr. Ali had promised to name members of the examining body last Thursday, during the wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs, at Plantation Enmore, East Coast Demerara Monument.

“The COI will set those who dwell in the house of democracy against those who dwell in the fire of undemocratic rule and norms,” the Head of State remarked.

He is confident that the findings of the COI will see Guyana celebrating yet another victory.

The PPP/C Administration since taking office had vowed to commence groundwork to strengthen the country’s electoral system, which will close major loopholes in the process.

