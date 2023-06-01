Preparation works begin for new health centres in Berbice

Residents of Berbice will soon be able to access additional health services, as preparatory works have commenced for the construction of two health centres in Region Six.

The centres will be built at Chesney and New Area Cane-field Settlement.

With these health centres, residents of the two villages and neighbouring communities will be able to easily access primary healthcare, which will reduce barriers such as distance and cost.

Land preparation underway for the Chesney Health Centre

The centres will also bring great ease to the New Amsterdam, Skeldon and Port Mourant Hospitals since some of the clinics will move to the centres.

This will add to the easy monitoring of diseases countrywide, thus, generally improving the country’s health system.

Additionally, the centres will bring about major employment opportunities for the residents, since there will be a need for health workers.

Land being prepared for the New Area Cane-field Settlement Health Centre

Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud told the Department of Public Information (DPI) Thursday, that the health centre at Chesney is being constructed at the cost of over $39.3 million, while more than $50.2 million will be injected at the New Area Cane-Field Settlement facility.

The time frame for both projects is May 22 to September 30.

The two centres will consist of an outpatient area, an observation and consulting room, a small storage bond, along with a washroom area.

The construction of these new health centres will form part of the government’s commitment to ensuring equal healthcare countrywide.

Recently, a tobacco concession clinic was opened at the Industry Health Centre, East Coast of Demerara (ECD), while a brand-new infectious disease centre was commissioned in Region Nine.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has also announced that several health centres in Region Nine will be upgraded to smart facilities soon.

