Pres Ali reviews Brazil’s gas-to-gnergy success as Guyana’s project set to slash power costs

As Guyana advances the construction of its first Gas-to-energy GTE) plant in Wales, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali recently conducted a site visit of the Jaguatirica II Thermoelectric Power Plant, a 141-megawatt natural gas-powered facility in Boa Vista, Roraima.

The president toured the facility during his visit to the northern Brazilian State, where he was conferred with the highest honour for his role in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

President Irfaan Ali, along with the Governor of the Brazilian State of Roraima, Antonio Denarium, during the tour of the power plant

According to a statement on the president’s official social media page, the tour allowed President Ali to examine Brazil’s use of natural gas for power generation.

The Brazilian plant has a total installed capacity of 140.8 MW and is designed to meet approximately 70 per cent to 80 per cent of Roraima’s total electricity demand.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s GTE project is on track for a year-end completion, with funds totalling over $10 billion approved by the parliamentary Committee of Supply on Monday evening.

When completed, it is expected to reduce electricity costs by 50 per cent for thousands of Guyanese, helping to save at least US$100 million each year.

Electricity prices will drop from $0.22 to $0.11 per kilowatt-hour, halving the cost as part of the government’s efforts to tackle high living expenses.

President Ali met with Antonio Denarium, the Governor of Roraima, Brazil, to discuss investment opportunities and partnership enhancements.