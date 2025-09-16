President Ali announces major healthcare upgrades

– focuses on service delivery, technology and accessibility

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali outlined reforms and investments aimed at modernising Guyana’s healthcare system, with a strong emphasis on improving service delivery, reliability, and accessibility for every citizen.

The head of state on Tuesday explained that while massive investments have already been made in infrastructure, training, and modernisation, the next step is ensuring Guyanese receive the highest standard of care.

“We have invested heavily in infrastructure, in the modernisation of the healthcare system, in the building out of our human capital. The focus now must be on service delivery, on reliability, on ensuring that our citizens receive the type of care that we’ve invested in,” President Ali stated during a press conference.

A key part of the reform is the upgrading of the Ministry of Health’s Material Management Unit (MMU) and regional bonds.

The government has engaged global firm Ernst & Young to help develop a modern supply chain policy and practice, in keeping with leading international standards.

By the first quarter of 2026, the MMU system is expected to go live, and by the second and third quarters, it will be fully integrated into a national distribution network.

The system will include visible alerts for low stock levels and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help manage and distribute medical supplies across every region, reducing spoilage and ensuring timely delivery.

President Ali addresses members of the media during his press conference on Tuesday

Construction of new regional bonds is already underway in Regions One, Two, Six, Nine and Ten to support this digitised system.

The president also announced that an electronic patient health record system has started at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Patient records are being digitised and are expected to go live by the end of 2026 before the programme is expanded nationwide.

Additionally, a pilot online appointment system has been launched at the Festival City Polyclinic to reduce long waiting times.

The initiative will be fully implemented at GPHC by the first quarter of 2026 and rolled out to other hospitals and clinics soon after.

The government is also advancing the US$15 million One Health Project, which will enhance disease surveillance, upgrade Guyana’s laboratory system to level three, and build human resource capacity for pandemic preparedness.

“We are not waiting; we are already investing in this system,” President Ali stressed.

Over the past three years, 25 new health centres and posts have been built, with 10 more under construction this year. Each facility will deliver at least 116 types of health interventions, particularly for non-communicable diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Special attention is being given to preventative medicine, early screening, and school health programmes, ensuring every child at the nursery, primary, and secondary levels is screened.

Women’s health is also a priority, with expanded breast and cervical cancer screening now available in multiple regions, supported by HPV vaccination and testing.