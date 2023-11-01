President Ali announces tech training for 2,500 youths by end of 2023

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a training programme for 2,500 youths to gain high-paying tech jobs, as part of government’s effort to diversify the workforce through innovation and technology.

The president made the announcement at the inaugural Ministerial Forum on Gender Equality and Empowerment, hosted by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown on Wednesday. He disclosed that monies will be set aside for the programme which is currently being developed and will be linked to companies such as Microsoft and Google.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“We’re hoping to do this before the end of the year…Working with the UN …where they have this youth programme for young people and the young people are trained and then they are matched to tech jobs all across the world,” President Ali highlighted.

Additionally, 1,000 persons in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) will gain employment at call centres that are currently under construction.

Some $2 billion was earmarked in the 2023 budget to construct two call centres in Region Two and another two in Region Six.

Investors who will be operating these facilities have already signalled their intention to conduct a recruitment drive before the end of the year and by the first quarter of 2024, these persons will be gainfully employed.

The PPP Administration has already surpassed its manifesto promise of creating 50,000 jobs before 2025 and continues to create more opportunities in several sectors including the oil and gas industry, agriculture, and tourism and hospitality, among others.

