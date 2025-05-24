President Ali announces transformative initiatives for Amerindian communities

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced a series of transformative initiatives spanning the agriculture, housing, education, infrastructure, and security sectors for indigenous communities across the country.

As part of ongoing collaboration and consultations with the National Toshaos Council (NTC), the Head of State led a team of Cabinet Ministers and Government officials in a multi-sectoral meeting with the Council on the lawns of State House.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the Toshaos at a meeting

During the engagement, the President spoke extensively about infrastructure development in indigenous communities. He announced that his Government will allocate an additional $1bn this year to further support hinterland road development. The plan, he explained, is to identify roads and bridges that can be repaired through community-led work.

To support community development, the Government will also expand its Hinterland Housing Programme and, over the next five years, will construct more than 2,500 houses across various Amerindian communities.

Original Certificates of Title for Manawarin and Sawariwau, along with extensions for five other communities—including Red Hill, Hobodia, Hotoquai, Akawini, and Moco Moco—were also presented by the Head of State. Combined, the communities received titles for more than 88,000 acres of land.

Agriculture and food security

During the discussions, the President highlighted the critical importance of agriculture and food security. He announced that the Government will allocate resources to establish designated farming plots in Amerindian communities currently without them.

This initiative includes drainage and irrigation systems, along with the provision of planting materials. It will be complemented by various agricultural programmes for interested communities, including cage farming, pig breeding, honey production, and the Black Giant Chickens project, among other initiatives.

“We intend to create an enabling environment to help all indigenous communities enhance their agricultural drive. Food security is an important plan on which the Government is advancing development. For us, food security is critical, especially for the hinterland.”

The President noted that the Government wants to ensure Amerindian communities are not only self-sufficient but can also financially benefit from the country’s growing agricultural programmes.

He stated that his Government is willing to invest in any of the following: 10 bee hives for honey production, with an additional 10 in the next budget; two cages for cage farming; or three pairs of pigs for pork production. He added that $500m would also be set aside to procure 2,000 bred heifers for the communities.

Additionally, community leaders were asked to select 30 young people to benefit from fully funded scholarships to study veterinary science at the Guyana School of Agriculture.

“In this new era, we want not only to give you more resources. We want you more integrally involved in the building out of your community, in the improvement of your communities. We want to maximise your participation so that the benefits—the maximum benefits—from these projects remain in the communities themselves.”

Education and community development

The Toshaos were reminded of the tens of thousands of Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships already offered to Guyanese and the additional thousands that the Government continues to provide, along with free tertiary education at the University of Guyana. Several initiatives are also in place for primary and secondary school students.

To amplify education in the hinterland, the Government has established ICT hubs in many communities for residents to benefit from online classes. In addition, the President announced today that every hinterland village would receive tablets preloaded with GOAL programmes.

“Our love is not manifested through selfishness; rather, our love for indigenous people is shown through hard work, commitment, and a full understanding that your priority is our priority.”

Moreover, the President announced that Amerindian community policing personnel serving at the borders will be sworn in as rural constables.

To ensure the development of talented individuals within Amerindian communities, the President declared that his Government will allocate $1m to each community to develop or enhance its community grounds to help unearth young talents in sport and culture. This will complement the $3m allocated to each village to assist with housing development.

“I believe that some of our greatest talents are still waiting to be unearthed, especially within our indigenous communities.”

The Government also handed over more than $108m worth of key transportation assets to the NTC, including 4×4 pickups, ATVs, and minibuses.

To better address village priorities and enhance cooperation, the Head of State suggested that the NTC consider forming subcommittees focused on key areas such as infrastructure, housing, security, and agriculture. These committees can include representatives from relevant Government Ministries to ensure effective collaboration and support.

Hinterland telecommunications expansion

During the meeting, President Ali facilitated presentations from the three major telecommunications companies in Guyana—One Communications, Digicel, and ENet—on their plans for expanding services in hinterland and riverine areas.

As a result, a high-level task force comprising representatives from the NTC, CEOs of the telecommunications companies, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, and the Office of the Prime Minister will meet to devise a joint strategy for hinterland telecommunications expansion.

Toshaos’ resolution

Meanwhile, in a show of solidarity, the NTC passed a resolution and presented it to President Ali, affirming their members’ unwavering support for Guyana’s sovereignty over the Essequibo region.

The NTC condemned Venezuela’s claims as baseless and a threat to the rights and safety of indigenous communities.

The Council also reaffirmed indigenous peoples’ historic ties to the region and their commitment to unity, peace, and a lawful resolution through the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The resolution further urged international bodies to support Guyana’s territorial integrity and pledged continued advocacy and education in defence of Essequibo.

Several Cabinet Ministers, Government officials, and members of the Joint Services were also present at the meeting.

