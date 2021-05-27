President Ali appeals to all adults to get vaccinated against Covid

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is again appealing to Guyana’s adult population to ensure they are vaccinated against COVID-19, to help stop the spread of the disease so that the nation can soon return to normality.

The President’s latest call was made during his address at Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary flag-raising ceremony in Kingston on Tuesday.

“The length of this battle depends on how soon each of us is fully vaccinated, liberating ourselves to return to a high level of normal life, and protecting others from infection.”

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Alinoted that in the past, Guyana had immunised generations of its people against illnesses like measles, mumps, typhoid, polio, yellow fever, meningitis and hepatitis. This, he said, proves that vaccination saves lives.

“I urge that we all recognise the value to our own lives, to the lives of our family and friends, to our livelihoods and to the betterment of our country by vaccinating to defeat the coronavirus, as we have defeated so many others in the past.”

The Government is working to vaccinate at least 85 per cent of its adult population in order to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity occurs when enough of a population becomes immune to a disease, significantly reducing the chances of transmission.

The Government’s aggressive vaccination campaign has already reached 38.5 per cent of the adult population, a feat the President said is commendable in the developing world. However, the infection and death rates are still relatively high.

More than 16,300 persons in Guyana have contracted COVID-19 so far, and more than 360 persons have died from the disease.

“We mourn those deaths and sympathise with the families who have lost loved ones,” the President said.

While the Government has instituted measures to protect persons in Guyana, President Ali noted that it is imperative for everyone to do their part by wearing masks when around others, practicing physical distancing, washing their hands or using sanitisers, and other protective measures.

Though Government is devoting significant resources to fighting COVID, the President said the Administration is still working to implement health sector reform in other ways to ensure the highest international standard of healthcare is delivered to each citizen.