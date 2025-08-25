President Ali breaks ground for CJIA’s terminal 2

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday turned the sod for the construction of the modern 150,000 square feet Terminal Two at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The new terminal marks the beginning of a larger vision to transform Guyana into a global aviation hub.

An international company from the United Kingdom (UK), BHM Construction, will build the second terminal beginning next year. It will partner with the Manchester Airport Group to design and construct the facilities.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering during the sod turning ceremony to construct the second terminal at CJIA

President Ali stated that the intervention is not just about infrastructure; it also aims to build a global aviation community.

“Our objective is to have a first-class aviation school in Guyana…That is part of the knowledge economy that we are building so that we can train human capital in Guyana for the rest of the region,” he said during his keynote addesss.

He believes the CJIA will be a busy centre in the future, supported by government and private sector investments.

Already, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration plans to construct a global arena in Georgetown to support the booming tourism and hospitality industry.

“If Miami can be a hub, why not Guyana? he asked, emphasising that the government’s vision is, “To make this airport a major departure and arrival point for visitors and a major transit station for those going to South America, Africa, and North and Central America.”

A section of the gathering at the sod turning ceremony for CJIA’s second terminal

President Ali noted that the rapid expansion of Guyana’s aviation sector has already stretched the country’s current facilities beyond capacity.

He mentioned that the growth has stressed the current facilities at CJIA, leading airlines, handling agents, and international brands to seek more capacity and opportunities, which the new terminal will provide.

According to President Ali, Guyana’s aviation growth is not just about numbers or global positioning, but also about people and their experiences.

The president called for unity, hard work, and relentless commitment from every citizen to make Guyana’s aviation vision a reality.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, also addressed the event, noting that Guyana’s tourism sector is rapidly expanding, and the second arrival terminal will support the progress.

Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works; Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works; and various members of the diplomatic corps and private sector attended the ceremony.