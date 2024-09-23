President Ali explores sustainable development initiatives in Scotland

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali last week engaged in several high-level discussions in Edinburgh, Scotland, focusing on Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, and exploring opportunities for further sustainable development initiatives.

According to a release from the Office of the President, the visit follows recent engagements by the King’s Foundation in Guyana, and the president’s announcement that the foundation would support the next phase of the LCDS, particularly in sustainable urban development.

President Ali’s visit to Dumfries Estate, Edinburgh, Scotland

Earlier this month, during a high-level discussion on Guyana’s LCDS at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), President Ali disclosed that the government will be rolling out a series of projects under the next phase of the LCDS, which includes the transformation of Georgetown to be repositioned as the garden city of the Caribbean.

“We are very pleased that we have established this strong partnership with the King’s Foundation in the renewal of the City of Georgetown. And we’re working on various projects to enhance the City of Georgetown and give it back that title of the garden city,” the president said during this discussion.

During his visit to Scotland, the Guyanese head of state held a private meeting with His Majesty King Charles III, where they discussed their shared vision of cutting-edge sustainable development solutions.

“The king has been a long-term supporter of Guyana’s LCDS, which he has highlighted as a global example since it was launched in 2009. I am optimistic that we will work together as partners in the years ahead, especially with the new LCDS priorities—including sustainable urban development, biodiversity, and water management,” President Ali stated.

He marvelled at the extensive work of the King’s Foundation and declared that there is much room for collaboration and knowledge sharing between Guyana and the Foundation.

The head of state also noted that Guyana can become an example for the Commonwealth on its new priorities, in the same way, it has been a model for forest preservation since the launch of the LCDS in 2009.

President Ali also toured several facilities that support local and vulnerable populations across Scotland, including programmes for unemployed youth, students, and individuals facing health challenges.

Some of these engagements included visits to STEM and Textile workshops, housing initiatives, a regenerative agriculture centre and projects focused on green space urban planning, where the Guyanese leader explored eco-friendly, innovative strategies and campaigns designed to advance sustainable practices while prioritising human development.

The visit reinforced the president’s commitment to national development and global partnerships, particularly in areas of sustainability, social inclusion, and innovation.

His engagements in Scotland reflect Guyana’s broader Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, which prioritises sustainable growth and green development in partnership with global allies.

The first LCDS was launched in 2009, making Guyana one of the earliest countries to adopt such a strategy. Its primary goal was to balance economic growth with the preservation of its vast forests, which are crucial for mitigating climate change. This framework allowed for a US$250 million agreement between Guyana and Norway for forest conservation.

The second LCDS, launched in 2022, has an expanded scope to address a wider range of sustainable development goals (SDGs) which include sustainable urban development and climate resilience.

Under the LCDS 2030, Guyana signed a historic agreement with Hess Corporation, where the American oil producer agreed to purchase high-quality carbon credits for a minimum of US$750 million between 2022 and 2032.

