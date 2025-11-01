President Ali honours 60 Years of GDF vigilance, promises unyielding defence of Guyanese peace and democracy

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has reaffirmed that Guyana is a nation of peace, and one that will defend its peace, as he lauded six decades of dedicated service by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Speaking at the GDF’s 60th Anniversary Interfaith Service, President Ali underscored that the military’s foundation is not built on aggression, but on discipline, dignity, and divine purpose. He said the force remains a symbol of patriotism and national unity, one that has evolved into a modern, agile, and respected institution.

President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“The Guyana Defence Force is not a force of aggression or intimidation,” the President stated. “We are peaceful, yes, but we are prepared, and we will fiercely defend our territorial integrity and sovereignty against all threats, from wherever they may come.”

The Head of State condemned the recent terrorist attack at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent Street, which claimed the life of a young child, describing it as a vile assault on the people of Guyana and an attempt to sow fear and chaos.

He vowed that the state will conduct a deep and thorough investigation to get to the bottom of it, insisting that Guyana will not be intimidated.

“Those who seek to harm or divide us will fail,” President Ali declared. “Our spirit cannot be terrorized. Our peace, our democracy, and our people will endure.”

He also praised the swift and coordinated response of the joint services, including the GDF, whose professionalism he said reflects the strength and unity of the nation.

Paying tribute to the men and women in uniform, President Ali described them as the shield and sword of this nation and the sentinels of Guyana’s sovereignty.

Looking ahead, President Ali said the GDF is being reshaped and retooled to respond to modern threats through new leadership, advanced training, and enhanced air and maritime capabilities. He announced greater investments in education and lifelong development for soldiers, ensuring they can pursue higher studies even while in service.

“We are building a force that is not only strong in arms, but strong in spirit, a force that inspires respect, not fear; one that is impeccable in its duty and united in its purpose,” he said.

President Ali emphasised that the military’s enduring mission, to defend sovereignty, uphold democracy, and preserve peace, remains as vital today as it was at its founding in 1965, before the country’s independence.

The Commander-in-Chief reminded the attendees that freedom must be defended and sovereignty must be secured, noting that the GDF has stood the test of time, from humble beginnings to a modern military institution that continues to guard Guyana’s borders, protect its people, and uphold the peace that defines Guyanese as a nation.

President Ali went on to make a clarion call for continued national unity, saying that a nation at peace with itself is the strongest defence against external threats.

“Sixty years have passed,” he said. “But the mission continues, the mission remains clear.”

The Guyana Defence Force was established on November 1, 1965 and celebrates this year’s activities under the theme, “strengthening our nation through sacrifice and selfless service.”