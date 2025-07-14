President Ali on Guyana’s development: ‘You haven’t seen anything yet’

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday promised Guyanese transformative development on a scale never seen before, if given a second term in office.

The president made this commitment while addressing a large gathering of supporters on Sunday at the launch of the PPPC’s 2025 election campaign at Alexander Street in Kitty, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses thousands of supporters on Sunday

”What we’ve achieved over the last five years is truly remarkable,” President Ali proclaimed, as the over 20,000 wave of red t-shirts erupted in euphoric chant of “five more years! five more years!”

Laying out his party’s plans for the next five years, President Ali said that although the plans are transformative, no promise will be made that is unrealistic.

”We don’t promise to build castles in the sky. We build schools, hospitals, roads, jobs and homes. We don’t say things to win elections…we do what we say,” he asserted.

President Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips at Sunday’s rally

Apart from the more than 50,000 house lots already allocated to Guyanese from across the country, the head of state noted that the future ahead is bright for those young people who wish to build a life for themselves.

“That future must be carefully crafted. The future that we are talking about is simple and real, converting powerful dreams that every family holds closely, a home they can call their own, a roof over the heads of every single Guyanese family,” he declared.

President Ali also guaranteed that workers will see an increase in their salaries over the next five years. In addition, Guyanese will also have the opportunity to invest in financial endeavours that will see returns as substantial as 12 per cent.

“We want to expand the income base of every family. You can’t grow prosperity only on salaries. So, we are going to invest in additional forms of income so that you can…invest your resources in projects that are Guyanese-oriented and will give you returns of ten per cent [and] twelve per cent,” the president highlighted.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, President Ali committed to providing zero-interest financing and creating an environment for sustainable growth. Difficulties in accessing finance will also be a thing of the past, as the president committed to eliminating the “burdens” associated with banking services.

“Over the next five years, we will reform and modernise our financial sector, so that you can have greater ease in doing business in the banks and across this country. We are going to remove the burdens that you go through at the banks. We have to remove the layers of bureaucracy that sometimes destroy our efficiency at every level,” he noted.

President Ali urged Guyanese not to gamble with their future. He said that while other contesting parties took away jobs, his government has and will continue to provide job opportunities.

“When they talk about race, this side talks about results…I stand here as your humble servant…with the love and confidence of our party, with the love of our supporters…and we are you embodied, [working] to make every life better, every home better, every street better, every community better,” he exclaimed.