President Ali pledges bauxite value-added industries, more jobs and skills training for Region 10

The governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has outlined a comprehensive plan to transform Region Ten’s economy by leveraging bauxite as a driver for development, jobs, and modern skills training.

Speaking to a packed rally in Wismar, Linden, on Sunday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the government will no longer settle for raw bauxite extraction alone.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing a massive gathering of PPP/C supporters in Linden on Sunday

Expounding on this vision, he said that moving forward, every company involved in the bauxite industry will be required to focus on value-added production in the region.

“Any bauxite company talking to us now about expansion must be ready to invest in value creation,” he declared. This will ensure more of the profits stay in Region Ten and create employment for local communities.

This vision, the president said, is tied to a broader economic plan that includes support for investment in bauxite-linked industries, a modern highway to improve transportation for the sector, and the development of an engineering and services workforce in the region.

The Bonasika Bauxite Project

President Ali pledged to invest in training young people and education to help them take advantage of new opportunities in these industries.

“We want to maximise investment opportunities for bauxite. Through education, we will build the modern servicing and engineering skills right here in Region 10, so jobs linked to bauxite expansion stay with our people,” the head of state explained.

By shifting the focus from exporting raw materials to building industries around bauxite, President Ali said the region can experience sustainable growth, better-paying jobs, and new opportunities for small businesses that supply and support the industry.