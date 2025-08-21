President Ali pledges better housing, cheaper electricity, more jobs for Siparuta

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced a slew of initiatives to transform the village of Siparuta in Region Six, much to the excitement of villagers.

Whilst in the Amerindian village, President Ali revealed that there will be a revolution in the housing sector, which will benefit all residents of Siparuta.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a large gathering of Siparuta residents on Thursday

“We are going to support every family in Siparuta to do something with your home, extend it, rehabilitate it, do back the roof or build a new home. We are going to work with you directly so that you can achieve these things,” President Ali announced.

He assured residents that the electricity cost will be slashed significantly in the area and there will be 24 hours of power.

A section of the gathering at the public meeting in Siparuta in Region Six

The president said the government will also increase the stipends to the pathway workers and the Community Service Officers (CSOs).

“We do not only want to give you higher salaries, we want to upskill you so that you will get full time employment. You’ll get upskilling and more training. These are the things that we want to do for you.”

The president declared that in the next five years, all Guyanese can expect a continuation of the tremendous development that occurred over the course of the last five years.