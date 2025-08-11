President Ali vows to transform Region Five’s agricultural economy

– says Region Five will become “livestock capital of the Caribbean”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday vowed to transform Region Five into the “livestock capital” of the Caribbean region, with massive investments already injected into the agricultural economy.

He made this commitment while addressing thousands of supporters gathered for a rally in Bath, where he outlined his government’s plan for the agriculture sector.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking to a large gathering at a public rally in Region Five on Sunday

Noting that the Black Belly Sheep population has already doubled, the president said the government aims to increase the livestock population by more than 2,000 per cent.

This will be achieved through investments in breeding, embryo transfers, feed mills, and improved pastures. These efforts will ensure farmers have access to high-quality and subsidised feed, thereby putting more into farmers’ pockets.

Newly hatched ducklings at the Guyana Livestock Development Authority

He informed that the government has completed a modern abattoir and will build cold storage facilities to extend the shelf life of agricultural products.

“We must add value to your product and find markets for those products and that is what we’re going to invest in — a modern agroprocessing facility with all the technical support, with the best technology to support our medium and small scale farmers,” the president disclosed.

Stressing that agriculture is the backbone of the region, the president affirmed that, “we want you to know that we will invest in you, in this economy, in your production, in your land and make agriculture and food production not only profitable but sustainable.”

For drainage and irrigation, the government has already placed nearly 20 excavators in the region and will now move to put equipment directly into farmers’ hands.

More drainage works are expected to be undertaken in several communities in Region Five

President Ali stressed that his government has already removed taxes and introduced subsidies to support the rice industry, helping farmers reduce production costs and increase profitability. He also promised continued investment to lower farmers’ transportation costs and strengthen the entire agricultural ecosystem.

This agricultural vision is part of a broader strategy to transform Region Five into an economic hub, with investments planned across various sectors.