President Ali’s vision puts people at the centre of Guyana’s rapid transformation – Min Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, says the government’s 2026 National Budget will be firmly anchored in President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s people-centred vision for national development that builds on Guyana’s rapid economic transformation and charts a clear course for the next five years.

Speaking during an interview on the National Communications Network (NCN), Dr Singh described the president’s recent address to the nation as “inspiring, comprehensive and reassuring,” noting that the policy direction outlined reaffirms the government’s commitment to ensuring that citizens remain at the centre of all economic planning and decision-making.

“Any reasonable person listening to the President’s address would have been inspired and excited, but also reassured, because throughout that vision he constantly returned to the message of putting people first,” Dr. Singh said.

Guyana’s economy has recorded strong and sustained growth since 2021, with an overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth estimated at around 7.5 per cent this year, driven by both oil and non-oil sectors. Minister Singh noted that the non-oil economy has grown at an average rate of about 11 per cent, reflecting broad-based expansion across multiple industries.

He said this growth has translated into real improvements in the lives of citizens, including increased employment, higher incomes and expanded access to services.

“Growth is not an end in itself. It is a means to improving the circumstances and lives of the people we serve,” the minister emphasised.

The minister also highlighted the government’s deliberate investment in human capital, including free education at the University of Guyana (UG), removal of tuition fees at technical institutes, the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, and expanded skills training. These initiatives, he said, have enabled tens of thousands of Guyanese to access better-paying and higher-quality jobs.

Housing and infrastructure development were also cited as key drivers of improved quality of life. Over the past five years, more than 50,000 house lots have been distributed, alongside major investments in roads, bridges, hospitals, schools and energy infrastructure under the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).

During his interview, Dr Singh explained that these investments are designed to both unlock economic opportunity and deliver immediate quality-of-life improvements, while laying the foundation for long-term growth.

“Every investment we make is aimed at unlocking opportunity on one hand and improving quality of life on the other,” he said.

Looking ahead, the senior minister said preparation for Budget 2026 is well advanced and grounded in the government’s manifesto, which was shaped through extensive public consultation. He reaffirmed that future budgets will continue to reflect the priorities and preferences of the Guyanese people.