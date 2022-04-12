President’s College class of 2021 encouraged to keep persevering

The graduates of the President’s College 2021 class were encouraged to continue their academic pursuits and to contribute to the development of the country.

Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson and President’s College class of 2021

At the graduation ceremony on April 8, Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson, noted that the theme for this year’s graduation, “Resiliently Pursuing Excellence; Keeping the Banner Soaring High”, is fitting as this batch of students has demonstrated true academic resilience while in the middle of a pandemic.

“They possess the drive, determination and enterprising qualities required to be the best. Let us remember that it is forward-thinking students like these who will lead the way in the development of a dynamic and enterprising Guyana of the future.”

Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson

He stated that Guyana’s progress as a nation is greatly rooted in the country’s education system. As such, he emphasized that educators have a responsibility to protect, promote and nurture this resource as the Ministry seeks to establish a world-class education system.