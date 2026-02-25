Press Release: Construction of new Jawalla Secondary School progressing

Minister of Education, Hon. Sonia Parag, on Tuesday inspected ongoing construction works at the new Jawalla Secondary School in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress.

The minister was accompanied by Mr. Marti De Souza, Deputy Chief Education Officer for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development, along with the project’s contractor and consultant. The $231.9 million initiative has recorded significant advancement in recent months.

Minister Parag noted that the new facility will play a critical role in easing overcrowding and providing improved learning conditions for students transitioning from Primary Top.

“It’s very important that we have students from the Primary Top come into this school and occupy this space. We want to remove the overcrowding that’s happening at schools right now; that’s one of the main reasons why we embarked on this project,” the education minister said.

The education minister encouraged the contractor to accelerate works to ensure the school is completed in time for the new academic year.

“We are hoping that the facility is completed just before the opening of the new term in September 2026. I think the contractor may be able to do that because like I said, we’ve seen significant improvements in the last few months.”

Minister Parag acknowledged that some finishing works remain but assured the regional officials that measures will be implemented to ensure timely completion.

The Ministry of Education will continue to closely monitor the project to ensure the school is delivered on schedule.