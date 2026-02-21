Press Release: From paper to 3D: Local students leap into high-tech digital design

Guyana has made a historic shift in technical training, moving students beyond the era of pen and paper and into the high-stakes world of three-dimensional digital design. This evolution empowers a new generation of local engineers and architects to stop sketching the future on paper and start building it in 3D, thereby aligning classroom learning with the rapid pace of technological advancements.

This transformation was launched on Thursday, February 19, 2026, with the commissioning of the Karpowership-GTI AutoCAD Technology Lab at the Government Technical Institute (GTI). The new laboratory replaces manual drafting tools with twenty-six high-performance workstations running specialized Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software. This technology allows students to move from flat sketches to precise digital 2D blueprints and complex 3D models required for modern infrastructure, electrical grids, and energy sector machinery.

Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical)

The facility is the result of a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Education and Karpowership, designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and industrial application. By combining the Ministry’s educational framework with Karpowership’s technological investment, the lab ensures that the Government Technical Institute remains at the forefront of technical vocational training in the region.

Speaking on behalf of Karpowership, Ms. Beyza Özdemir, Americas Regional Director of Commercial Operations, reaffirmed the company’s focus on making targeted contributions that support long-term skills development.

“At Karpowership, we believe that supporting education is an important part of building sustainable communities,” Ms. Özdemir stated. “By providing essential technology, we aim to help students develop practical skills that can support their future careers.”

This accomplishment is a landmark for Guyana’s education system. By developing 2D and 3D design capacity at the student level, the nation is now beginning to teach a generation of professionals who can prepare to lead Guyana’s massive infrastructure projects. This investment ensures that local talent is being trained today to become the primary architects and engineers of the country’s physical and economic future.

In his keynote address, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical), emphasized that the Ministry is “opening doors to imagination, precision, and professional opportunity,” describing AutoCAD as the “backbone of modern engineering.” Underscoring the significance of the lab’s long-term impact, he stated:

“We cannot have an armchair approach to the management and preservation of this centre. The investment is significant, and we must ensure that we manage it sensibly so that every child can make a tangible and meaningful contribution to their community and society.”

The ceremony concluded with an official ribbon-cutting and a guided tour of the workstations, establishing the lab as a new hub for local innovation. This facility stands as a testament to the power of public-private collaboration in aligning education with 21st-century industry needs.