Press Release: GITC marks 60 years of excellence with unprecedented investments and achievements

The Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) officially launched its 60th anniversary celebrations on Thursday at Herdmanston Lodge, marked by the unveiling of a new commemorative flag.

Throughout 2026, the GITC will host a series of activities to honour six decades of contribution to national skills training and workforce development.

Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), commended GITC’s dedication to vocational excellence. He noted that this milestone coincides with unprecedented government support for the sector, aimed at meeting the demands of Guyana’s rapidly evolving labour market.

This commitment is reflected in Budget 2026, which allocates $2.5 billion to expand TVET access across the country. Furthermore, $723.1 million has been earmarked through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) to upskill more than 2,000 persons this year.

Over the past five years, the government has commissioned several practical instructional spaces in Bartica, St. Ignatius, the North West District, Beterverwagting, Fellowship, and Hopetown. These developments follow the 2025 completion of the Guyana Technical Training College in Port Mourant, which specifically supports the oil and gas sector.

The anniversary also aligns with efforts by the Ministry of Education to further modernise TVET nationwide. Under the National TVET Policy 2025–2035, training is being aligned with national needs in oil and gas, climate-resilient agriculture, hospitality, and digital technology. By the end of 2026, every region is expected to house a TVET centre, ensuring countrywide access to industry-ready education.

The GITC’s 60th anniversary celebrates a storied legacy while reaffirming the institution’s vital role in building a skilled, future-ready workforce for Guyana.