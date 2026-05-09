Diaspora concerns shift from security to investment, development opportunities – President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali says the concerns of the Guyanese diaspora have shifted significantly over the years, with more overseas-based Guyanese now focused on investment, home ownership and participating in Guyana’s development.

Speaking at a diaspora engagement in Canada on Saturday, President Ali said responses submitted ahead of the meeting showed growing interest in economic opportunities and national transformation.

“I’ve been coming to diaspora engagement for decades, and the top issue used to be security,” the president said.

President Irfaan Ali addresing members of the diaspora community in Canada

“Today it is the last issue on the minds of those first. Guess what? It’s a top issue today. How can we invest? How can we be part of the development? How can we own a home? How can we be part of the building out of Guyana?”

According to the president, the government received close to 600 responses ahead of the engagement, many of which complimented Guyana’s development while also raising questions and concerns in several categories.

He said 16.4 per cent of the questions focused on travel, tourism, migration and diaspora-related matters, while 11.9 per cent focused on security, infrastructure and public services.

Another 10.7 per cent dealt with health, education and environmental services.

President Ali explained that many of the enquiries were also related to land, housing, investment opportunities and economic development.

“That tells you that the story of Guyana is one that is positive and one that is transformative,” he stated.

The head of state also announced that all 159 persons who raised issues of a personal nature would receive electronic responses and documentation from the government by the end of the day.

The president disclosed that since the start of the year, the diaspora unit received 89 enquiries from Canada and processed 97 per cent of them.

The gathering at the diaspora engagement in Canada

During the engagement, President Ali highlighted several major development projects underway in Guyana, including the construction of Silica City, which he described as “a city 50 years ahead of its time”.

“We want at least 25 per cent of the city to be dedicated to meeting the needs of the diaspora,” he stated.

The president said the city is being developed with support from the University of Miami and other international planners and developers.

Artist’s impression of Silica City along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

He also pointed to ongoing infrastructure works across Guyana, including the new Demerara River Bridge, the Wismar Bridge and more than 42 bridges linking communities and regions.

President Ali further spoke of advancements in healthcare, digital systems and public services while encouraging overseas Guyanese to become part of Guyana’s transformation through investment and participation in national development.

“You can be part of this story by playing your role, by positive messaging, by promoting Guyana,” he told the gathering.