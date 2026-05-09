Guyana pursuing sustainable tourism model while protecting Kaieteur, other natural assets

The government continues to position Guyana as a leading sustainable tourism destination, while carefully safeguarding the country’s protected areas and natural heritage sites from overdevelopment.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, said President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has given clear direction that the country’s tourism sector must expand in a way that protects the environment and preserves Guyana’s unique identity.

Speaking on the Guyana Dialogue programme, Minister Rodrigues said the government has no intention of pursuing a mass tourism model that could place pressure on sensitive ecosystems and protected areas.

“The president has given us a clear mandate that Guyana must be a leading sustainable tourism destination,” she stated.

The magnificent Kaieteur Falls

According to the minister, Guyana’s tourism product is built on conservation, biodiversity and authentic cultural experiences, making environmental protection a key pillar of the sector’s development.

The minister explained that areas such as Kaieteur National Park and Kaieteur Falls remain protected locations where any future investments must be carefully assessed to ensure they do not harm the surrounding environment.

“There are many people who ask why we do not expand accommodation or open restaurants there, but we have to be very careful because it is a protected area,” Minister Rodrigues explained.

Moreover, she noted that while the government wants more visitors to experience Guyana’s natural wonders, it is equally important to preserve the country’s rainforests, wildlife, waterways and indigenous culture for future generations.

The minister said Guyana will continue to market itself as an authentic eco-tourism destination rather than a country focused on high-volume tourism.

As part of that strategy, the government is pursuing boutique expedition cruise tourism, welcoming massive cruise ships carrying thousands of passengers.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

Minister Rodrigues revealed that Guyana has already welcomed two expedition cruises in the last six months, bringing visitors mainly from Europe who are seeking nature-based and cultural experiences.

“These are travellers who want to learn about the destination, experience the culture, the food, the wildlife and our history,” she said.

The minister emphasised that Guyana’s conservation efforts and tourism development must move together, noting that the country’s rich biodiversity and protected rainforest remain among its greatest tourism assets.

She added that the government will continue to carefully evaluate all future tourism investments to ensure development does not compromise the environment or Guyana’s reputation as a sustainable tourism destination.