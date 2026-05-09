Live Art event unlocking new opportunities for Guyanese creatives

As Guyana commemorates its 60th Independence Anniversary, the Art Live event on Main Street is emerging as more than just a cultural showcase, creating new economic opportunities for local artists while highlighting the country’s growing creative industry.

The two-day event has transformed Main Street into a vibrant hub of artistic expression, where painters, sculptors, craft makers, designers and other creatives can publicly display and sell their work.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, is engaging with local artwork by Winslow Craig

The initiative celebrates Guyanese talent, providing artists with direct exposure, networking opportunities and an avenue to generate income from their craft.

Artist Karen Bhudram, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her artwork

One artist, Karen Bhudram, who has worked in the industry for several years, recalls a time when opportunities for artists were scarce.

She said local creatives did not get access to consistent platforms to display their artwork.

Now, she says initiatives such as Art Live are helping to change that reality by giving artists greater visibility, connecting them with wider audiences.

“I think that it’s definitely time, and I’m glad that the government is focusing more on culture and heritage. It’s definitely an area worth pursuing because a country’s heritage is really a reflection of the values of its people,” she said.

Contributing to the creative atmosphere were a few students from the E. R. Burrowes School of Art, who captivated audiences with live painting, drawing and sculpting demonstrations, alongside an impressive collection of artwork reflecting Guyana’s rich culture, heritage and identity.

Artwork by Aelisha Garnett-Williams

Marking the platform as a vital opportunity for local talent to flourish and contribute to Guyana’s development, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, said the government will continue creating spaces for Guyanese creatives.

“Through His Excellency’s vision on the orange economy, and through an injection of $3.7 billion we will continue to push and continue to push so that persons in the creative industry feel seen, heard, and they are well compensated on this main street,” he noted.

Handmade jewellery is being displayed at the event

Minister Jacobs noted that although Art Live is the first event of its kind on this scale, Guyanese have long utilised Main Street to showcase local art and craft, making the initiative a natural evolution of the country’s artistic culture.

“Guyana is fully strategically positioning itself to become a leader in the region’s creative economy by investing in local talent and expanding opportunities for artists and creating platforms such as live art on Main Street,” he said.

The minister also encouraged Guyanese to support local artists and participate in the country’s Independence celebrations, which will include exhibitions, historical reenactments, a flag-raising ceremony at Fort Island and a major cultural showcase at Providence Stadium on May 26.

Art Live continues on May 8th and 9th along Main Street from 10:00 hrs, giving residents and visitors alike the opportunity to experience Guyana’s vibrant artistic and cultural heritage.