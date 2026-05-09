CANU launches anti-drug booklet series to boost public awareness

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) launched 12 informative booklets under its “The Truth about Drugs Series” to educate citizens on the lasting effects of substance and alcohol abuse.

The initiative forms part of the government’s ongoing drug awareness campaign aimed at ensuring citizens remain informed, stay in control, and protect their future.

Cover of one of the many awareness booklets

CANU Director James Singh said the booklets are more than just educational material. He called it a “wakeup call”.

He said too many lives are being quietly damaged by drugs and alcohol that often hide behind social acceptance while causing long-term harm to families, communities, health, and future generations.

Director of CANU, James Singh

“At the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit, we believe prevention is as powerful as enforcement. Stopping the spread of addiction begins with truth,” Singh emphasised.

The booklets were designed to be reader-friendly and accessible to people of all ages, particularly children and teenagers.

They address issues surrounding alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, vaping, pills, new psychoactive substances (NPS), and drug trafficking.

Cover of one of the kid-friendly awareness booklets

Of the 12 publications, three are specifically tailored for children between the ages of eight and 13.

These are titled ‘What You Don’t Know About Drugs’, ‘Why You Should Say No to Drugs’ and ‘Saying No to Drugs’.

Another three publications provide more detailed guidance for parents and teachers.

These include ‘Illicit Drugs and Its Effect’, ‘CANU’s Teacher Guide on Drugs’ and ‘What Parents Need to Know About Drugs’.

Each booklet carries a message from the CANU director and outlines the short- and long-term risks associated with various drugs and substances.

They also examine the wider social impact of substance abuse, suggest healthier alternatives, and provide information on support services and resources available to citizens.

The booklets are available online and can be downloaded from the CANU website at https://canu.gov.gy/tbd/.