New multi-million irrigation canal to be constructed in Region Six soon- Min Mustapha

A multi-million irrigation canal is slated to be constructed from Canje Creek to Crabwood Creek to provide reliable irrigated water to hundreds of farmers in the area.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, told residents and farmers on Saturday that the project will commence next week.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during engagement in Region Six

He further added that it was already catered for in this year’s $1.558 trillion budget.

In addition to the canal, the minister highlighted several initiatives being implemented in the agriculture sector, geared at assisting farmers.

He revealed that approximately 70,000 acres of rice are currently being cultivated in Region Six.

To further support farmers, His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, recently announced a $3 billion support package, aimed at cushioning high production costs and global price pressures.

Residents and farmers during the engagement on Saturday

The initiative also provides direct cash injections of $15,000 per acre (under 50 acres) or $10,000 per acre (50 plus acres), with over 15,000 farmers expected to benefit.

Minister Mustapha emphasised that the programme will be implemented with full transparency and accountability.

He explained that the verification process will utilise records from the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), while vouchers from both farmers and millers when paddy is sold will also be cross-checked to ensure accuracy.

Rice cultivation in Region Six

Additionally, small committees have already been established within the regional system to identify and verify the acreage cultivated by farmers.

The agriculture minister said the verification exercise is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

For added support, systems are being developed through the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (NEW GMC) to secure markets for farmers’ produce.

Meanwhile, the minister was joined by Member of Parliament, Zamal Hussain, Regional Chairman Junior Basant, Regional Vice Chairman, Wajid Shaheed Khan, and other officials from the Ministry of Agriculture.