Government meets with No 52 to No 74 Rice Farmers to discuss assistance

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha recently met with residents and farmers from the No. 52 to No. 74 area on the Corentyne Coast, where he engaged them on several government initiatives aimed at strengthening the agriculture sector and expanding opportunities for farmers.

During the meeting, Minister Mustapha spoke about the implementation of the assistance programme for rice farmers announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Agriculture Zulifkar Mustapha and other officials at the meeting

The minister also outlined the government’s vision of working closely with farmers to develop integrated farming systems by utilising portions of their existing lands for the cultivation of high-value crops.

Among the crops highlighted was coconut cultivation, which the minister said has seen significant expansion over the last five years as part of the government’s diversification agenda.

Minister of Agriculture Zulifkar Mustapha

“We’ve expanded coconut production to 38,000 acres over the last five years. To date, 76,000 green dwarf coconut nuts were imported from Brazil to further expand coconut cultivation across the country,” he disclosed.

A section of the meeting

Minister Mustapha further explained that, in addition to coconuts, several other high-value crops can also be cultivated to reduce Guyana’s import bill while creating new opportunities for farmers.

The minister also updated residents on ongoing infrastructural development in the area, noting that the Moleson Creek Road is currently under construction at a cost of approximately $700 million.