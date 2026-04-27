Press Release: Gov’t investigates threat to CANU Director, warns no tolerance for attacks on Law enforcement

The Ministry of Home Affairs is aware of a video currently circulating on social media which appears to contain threats directed at the Director of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh.

Any threat against the life of a public official is a serious criminal matter. Law enforcement agencies have launched an active investigation to determine the origin, authenticity, and intent of the video, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of those targeted.

This development comes at a time of intensified anti-narcotics enforcement. During the first quarter of 2026, CANU removed more than 371 kilograms of narcotics from circulation and disrupted multiple trafficking networks through sustained, intelligence-led operations. While this context is noted, it does not prejudge the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

The Government of Guyana makes it clear: intimidation will not succeed. Threats against law enforcement officials will be met with the full force of the law.

Our national effort to dismantle organized criminal networks, both domestic and transnational, will continue with resolve, coordination, and unwavering focus. No individual or group will be allowed to undermine the rule of law or threaten those tasked with upholding it.