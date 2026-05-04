Press Release: Guyana Defence Force Soldier injured on border

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) confirms that one of its ranks was injured earlier today during a Boat Patrol along the western border in Region Seven.

Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 1130 hours, a GDF Boat Patrol escorting three civilian boats transporting personel and cargo from Makapa to Eteringbang came under fire in the vicinity of Black Water. The patrol returned fire and manoeuvred the convoy out of the area.

One rank sustained two gunshot wounds to his right leg and was immediately medically administered. The soldier is currently being medically evacuated to Georgetown for further medical attention.

The Guyana Defence Force continues to maintain an active operational presence along the western border.

The Force remains fully committed to the protection of its personnel and the safeguarding of Guyana’s territorial integrity.