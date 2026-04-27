Press Release: Guyana’s Civil Aviation Training School moves up ICAO ranking to achieve Gold Standard accreditation under its TRAINAIR PLUS Program

The Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) has achieved Gold Standard under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) TRAINAIR PLUS Program, advancing from Bronze. This status elevation was officially conferred on April 16, 2026, on the sidelines of the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS), which was recently held in Marrakech, Morocco, marking a defining moment for aviation training in the region.

The ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Gold Standard accreditation is among the most prestigious designations in the Global Aviation Training community. It certifies that CATS delivers training programs that fully meet and exceed internationally recognized aviation standards, qualifying the institution to develop new and offer ICAO-approved courses to aviation professionals in Guyana and internationally.

“This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our instructors and staff to deliver world-class aviation training,” said Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A., Director General of the GCAA. “Attaining Gold Standard status is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and underscores Guyana’s growing influence on the global aviation stage.”

The new status positions Guyana as an emerging regional aviation training hub, enabling CATS to attract students and aviation professionals from across the Caribbean, South America and the world.

The School has already trained students from Guyana, Suriname, Barbados, The Bahamas, Cayman Islands and St. Lucia both in person and virtually since attaining its TrainAir Plus accreditation.

The school’s enhanced standing is expected to drive increased enrollment, foster international partnerships, and contribute to the development of a highly skilled aviation workforce in the region.

ICAO’s TRAINAIR PLUS Program is a global network of aviation training organizations committed to harmonizing training quality and standards worldwide.