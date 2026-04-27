Press Release: Ministry of Labour to Host Occupational Safety and Health Symposium 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning (MOLMP) will host its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Symposium 2026 on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The symposium forms part of the Ministry’s continued efforts to promote safer workplaces and strengthen occupational safety and health standards across Guyana. It will bring together representatives from government, the private sector, international organisations and other key stakeholders to engage in discussions on improving workplace safety and wellbeing.

The programme will feature remarks from senior officials, including Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Honourable Keoma Griffith, and a feature address by Prime Minister, Honourable Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips. Representatives from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and private sector partners will also participate.

Participants will engage in a series of presentations and panel discussions addressing key issues such as psychosocial working environments, human behaviour in workplace safety, and the future of occupational safety and health in Guyana. Additional sessions will explore safety culture, leadership and the importance of adapting to evolving workplace risks.

This symposium underscores the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety, promoting compliance with occupational safety and health standards, and ensuring that workers across all sectors operate in safe and healthy environments.

The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning encourages stakeholders to actively participate in this important engagement as Guyana continues to strengthen its occupational safety and health framework.