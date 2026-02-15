Press Release: Ministry of Natural Resources Lauds Opening of GTTCI as Strategic Investment in Guyana’s Future

The Ministry of Natural Resources welcomes the official opening of the Guyana Technical Training College Inc. (GTTCI) in Port Mourant, Berbice, an initiative realised under the vision of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to establish a premier institute to train Guyanese in oil and gas and other crucial skilled trades.

With respect to the oil and gas component, it features a state-of-the-art Facility Simulator (FacTor). Established in 2024 by SBM Offshore with support from the Stabroek Block partners and the Government of Guyana, the simulator replicates the environment of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel to familiarise students with offshore operations. It is designed to equip trainees with essential technical skills to strengthen Guyana’s workforce and support the country’s rapidly expanding oil and gas sector.

Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat said the Facility Simulator is a source of national pride since the country now provides for an 18-month intensive residential programme leading to a globally accredited Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas: Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation and Production.

“The need to send our students to Canada for such training has thus come to an end,” Minister Bharrat said. He praised President Ali and his team for bringing this vision to fruition and observed that Guyana now has a world-class facility with a simulator that ranks among one in ten in the world.

He further remarked, “As a new producer, Guyana has demonstrated with this investment that it is a leader in oil sector management, especially among new producers, as we continue to put our people first in all aspects of management.”

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, addressing the opening, affirmed the long-term ambition behind the GTTCI: “…When we are 100 years into oil and gas, we will be the number one training facility in the world.”

He described the college as “the most strategic investment we have made in oil and gas; it is an investment in our workforce and an investment in our future.”

While the institute is initially for Guyanese, President Ali said it will become available to Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and beyond, providing training for those engaged in deep sea oil exploration.

The ministry supports His Excellency’s position on this front as it is set to position Guyana not only to meet domestic workforce needs, but to serve the wider region with world-class training and capacity building.