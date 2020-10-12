Press Release – Statement by the Honourable Hugh Todd Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Statement by the Honourable Hugh Todd Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

NAM Ministerial Meeting of the 75th Session of the UNGA

“Bandung +65: More Relevant, United and Effective NAM against Emerging Global Challenges, including COVID-19” 9 October 2020

Excellency,

I bring you greetings on behalf of President Mohammed Irfaan Ali, Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. We thank you for your leadership of the Movement and especially for your efforts in making the convening of this Ministerial meeting possible.

The Bandung Principles find particular resonance in our current global circumstances which elicit enhanced levels of solidarity, understanding and collective efforts. The NAM has in the past demonstrated its ability to rise to the challenge of addressing complex global issues. Guyana is therefore heartened that, in similar manner, the NAM is now fully mobilized to respond to the grave challenges of our time and especially to the difficulties, constraints and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, we applaud the initiative of the NAM to request the convening of a Special Session of the UN General Assembly to address comprehensively the multifaceted challenges of COVID-19. We have taken note also of the strong and supportive response of many developing countries, the majority of which are members of the G-77 of which Guyana has the honour to be Chair this year.

NAM stands at a critical juncture. As we consider the state of our world today, we are confronted by innumerable challenges that threaten to unravel the fabric woven from the high ideals to which we aspire as a community of nations. Now, more than ever, it is necessary for us to act with renewed determination and commitment to the principles of our Movement and to promote universal adherence to the values of unity and solidarity for overcoming the world’s challenges.

In this regard, Guyana is convinced that in order to achieve the UN we need, the efforts and impetus of the NAM will be pivotal. Accordingly, while relations among countries have always been characterized by varying challenges, as the history and development of the NAM itself cogently illustrates, it is invariably those very difficult circumstances themselves that provide the catalyst for innovative approaches to foster the wellbeing of people everywhere and the peace and security of our world.

Guyana therefore remains a committed partner in the search for solutions and in this regard, we renew today our commitment to the Bandung Principles and to advancing the objectives of our Movement.

I thank you.