Press Release: Vandalism at the National Park being investigated

-Targetted acts of defacing infrastructure by lone individual

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) is saddened to report recent deliberate acts of vandalism within the National Park, Georgetown.

Through our 24-hour CCTV security surveillance and routine ground inspections, several incidents have been recorded and identified, including:

• The deliberate defacing of park signage.

• The uprooting and destruction of plants surrounding the Children’s Monument.

• General damage to public infrastructure.

Members of the public are reminded that the National Park is a sanctuary for fitness, family, and nature, and these acts of destruction not only deplete resources meant for maintenance and improvement but also disrespect the thousands of Guyanese who utilize the space daily.

In this regard, the PAC has footage of these incidents, and we are working closely with the Guyana Police Force and other relevant authorities to identify those responsible for these acts of vandalism.

As such, the Commission is urging all visitors to treat the park with respect, and if you witness any suspicious activity or deliberate damage to park property, please report it immediately to the security personnel on-site or on telephone numbers 604-1088, 694-6653, 699-3990, and 666-5677.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors, through the management of the National Park, is working assiduously to restore the areas vandalized, as members of the public are also urged to help monitor and keep our urban parks clean and maintained for all Guyanese.

Protected Areas Commission