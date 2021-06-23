Prime Minister’s office providing ICT training for youth

−to bridge digital divide in Guyana

Youths from across Guyana, from as young as 10 years old are being introduced to a concise, but thorough training exercise in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The programme, which is being administered by the Industry and Innovation Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister, entails several ICT training sessions for young people to bridge the digital divide in Guyana.

ICT training underway for youths 10 to 18 years old in Region Six under the auspices of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The unit’s director, Mr. Shahrukh Hussain said the three-day course focuses on computer operation, software application and Microsoft office, among other basic computer programmes for participants ranging from 10 to 18 years old.

“One of the initiatives we took on is to do basic level training. The aim is essentially to build IT capacity among youths and adults to increase their level of competence with regards to the productive usage of information technology platforms and equipment,’ Mr. Hussain said.

He added that the programme, which began in East Berbice-Corentyne, will be taken to Regions Five, Three and Two before heading to Region Ten and then Region Four.

Mr. Hussain said IT literacy is no longer a luxury but a requirement that everyone must be able to use to function effectively in an ever-changing landscape.

The programme has already been held in five communities in Region Six.

In keeping with COVID-19 Measures, up to 30 participants are allowed into the programme at any one time.

Meanwhile, given the importance of building capacity in ICT, Mr. Hussain said the unit will continue to implement initiatives to ensure every home has at least one individual who has at minimum, basic knowledge in IT.