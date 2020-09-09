Prison reform top on gov’t agenda

– Lusignan prison to be reconstructed

– $2B for construction, rehabilitation and upgrading of prisons

Part of the Lusignan Prison which was destroyed by fire a few months ago, will be reconstructed. This is in addition to the continued works at both the Mazaruni and Georgetown prisons.

The funds for these interventions are covered in Budget 2020 and in keeping with effective prison reform, which is one of the key areas for the PPP/C Administration, highlighted in the security plans for the country. This is an area which was neglected by the previous administration according to the Minister of Public Works, Hon. Juan Edghill.

Minister Edghill, who today delivered the Emergency Budget to the National Assembly explained that the government is seeking to “reform the prison system, to improve conditions and ensure compulsory training and educational opportunities for prisoners, security and safety prison officers.”

The Minister of Public Works said, “This Government will continue to work on the Mazaruni and Georgetown prisons, and will commence reconstruction of Lusignan prison, which is allocated $200 million in this Budget. Overall, Government has planned to expend $2 billion on the construction, rehabilitation and upgrading of prison facilities countrywide.”

The development at the various facilities will play a major role in addressing the overcrowding of the prisons.