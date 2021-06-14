Private Sector contributes to flood-relief efforts in Mahaicony

–Agri. Minister urges other private sector bodies to come on board

–says gov’t cannot do it alone

On Saturday last, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha presented a number of relief hampers to flood-affected persons from Wash Clothes, Mahaicony.

The donations were made on behalf of Crown Mining Supplies and Western Scientific Company Limited and comprised food items, and sanitation kits.

Minister Mustapha presenting a hamper to a resident.

Minister Mustapha was at the time conducting an outreach to flood-affected areas in Region Five.

While making the presentation, Minister Mustapha thanked the entities for their timely donations and urged other private sector entities to execute their corporate social responsibilities, by offering assistance to those affected by flooding.

“These acts will contribute to the country’s development because government cannot do it alone. I want to thank the owners of Crown Mining and Western Scientific for coming on board and making these donations. These efforts will go a far way in terms of assisting those persons who were severely affected. This area has been flooded for a number of days. This is my third visit since the flood and the President himself has also visited the area. It is indeed heartening to see that corporate bodies are stepping up and making a contribution to the needs of the citizens. I want to encourage other organization and companies to come on board and offer assistance to those affected,” Minister Mustapha said.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha (left) hands over a hamper to a resident. Also pictured in Regional Chairman for Region 5, Vickchand Ramphal

The subject minister also said that government was pleased with the response of the private sector with offering much-needed assistance in the form of food items and cleaning supplies to those who are affected by flooding.

Officials from Crown Mining Supplies that were present for the presentation said that they were happy to contribute to the national flood-relief efforts and hoped the hampers would assist with providing some amount of relief to the families that were affected.

Even as the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) continues to provide assistance to those affected, several companies have also come forward and offered their support to those affected by the ongoing flooding across the country.