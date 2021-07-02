‘Protect children from COVID-19’ – Min. Anthony

– Four children diagnosed with severe form of Covid

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony is calling on parents to ensure that all the health measures are followed to prevent their children from contracting COVID-19, as children from as young as one-month-old are contracting the severe form of the deadly disease.

During today’s COVID-19 Update Minister Anthony said this is becoming a disturbing trend, as four children are currently hospitalised with the severe form of the disease.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“Over the last two weeks or so, we have seen a disturbing trend right now in our hospitals, we have four children who have been severely affected by COVID. And so, we are monitoring them and hopefully, the prognosis would be good because the medical team is really working to ensure that they can provide the best care for these children.”

The Minister said since March 2020, some 1,567 children were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Some 287 children between the ages of one month to four years have contracted the disease. Of that amount 148 are boys and 39 girls, while 523 children- 273 boys and 251 girls- between the ages of five to nine years were diagnosed with Covid.

A student washes his hand before entering the school

He noted that children between the ages 10 to 14 years represent the largest grouping of children that have contracted the disease, with a total of 756 children -342 boys and 414 girls, testing positive.

“I think now that it’s time that we pay some attention to this, especially now that we’re seeing not just the mild cases in children but we’re seeing more severe forms of Covid among the children population. So, I just want people to be careful with their children and take all the necessary precautions,” Minister Anthony said.

Parents are urged to ensure children observe the COVID-19 protocols of frequent hand-washing, masking when in public and practicing physical distancing to reduce their chances of contracting the disease.

A handwashing station installed at schools

Minister Anthony said there is a condition induced by COVID-19 in children called Multiple System Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) which causes multiple organ failure. He confirmed that this condition has not yet been recorded in Guyana but it is a complication caused by COVID-19 in children.

As there has been no approved COVID-19 vaccine for children, all adults are being encouraged to take the vaccine to help Guyana to achieve herd immunity.