Public Advisory by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on “RELAUNCH OF FIU WEBSITE”

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of Guyana is pleased to inform the general public that it has recently relaunched its website. The address of the website remains https://fiu.gov.gy. The look is however different. The new site was developed by experienced local Website Design and Development Company GxMedia, headed by Mr. Girendra Persaud.

The purpose of offering this new website is to give our local and international stakeholders and the public at large, a dynamic, professional, holistic and modern option and experience when trying to access information about the FIU and the work of the unit.

The website is easy to navigate and provides convenient access to a wide cross section of information and documents relating to the combating of money laundering, terrorism financing and the financing of proliferation, and other related threats, activities and initiatives being conducted by FIU Guyana and its many local and international stakeholders. This includes key pieces of legislation, FIU Annual Reports, Guidelines, Typologies, Publications, News, etc.

The new site seeks to eliminate some of the perceived myths and mysteries about the FIU by introducing the Unit’s Management Team. There is also a direct connection to the caseKonnect platform which is used by most of our Reporting Entities to submit information to the FIU in a safe and secure manner.

Some of the additional feature and benefits of the new website include the following:

Introductory video outlining the role and purpose of FIU Guyana and FIUs around the world.

Mobile Optimization – access over all available operating systems and via desktop computers, tablets, Notebooks, Laptops, iPads, Smart Phones.

Provides a medium to offer electronic feedback to the FIU and subscribe to receive new publications and other updates being uploaded to the website on an ongoing basis.

Convenient links to key related local, regional and international partner agencies including Guyana Revenue Authority, Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), Regional Security System (RSS), Egmont Group of FIUs and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The FIU is committed to ensuring that the website remains a reliable source of up to date information for the public (local and international) relating to the work of FIU Guyana and all our partners, as we together strive to protect Guyana’s financial systems from Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing.

We encourage all members of the public to visit the site and familiarize themselves with our work, how it affects them, and how they can assist us to achieve our mandate.

Director

FIU Guyana

Dated: March 15, 2023

