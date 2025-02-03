PUC to launch new number portability service in Guyana

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is pleased to announce the implementation of number portability in Guyana, effective February 10, 2025. The official launch of this service will be shared in a subsequent announcement shortly thereafter.

As subscribers in the telecommunications sector may be aware, number portability allows both fixed-line and mobile subscribers to switch their services to other service providers whilst retaining their existing phone numbers. This transformative service is designed to foster competition in the telecommunications sector, offering consumers greater freedom to choose providers and marks a pivotal step in enhancing consumer choice and driving innovation in the telecommunications industry.

This milestone is a direct result of the liberalization of the telecommunications sector on October 5, 2020, and the subsequent issuance of the Telecommunications (Commencement of Number Portability Obligations) Order on July 1, 2021, by the Honourable Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips.

In line with the Hon. Prime Minister’s directive, the PUC, tasked with ensuring the smooth implementation of number portability, established the Number Portability Working Group (NPWG) in August 2021. This group, chaired by the Commission, included representatives from the telecommunications service providers and the Telecommunications Agency. The NPWG has held weekly meetings to oversee the various testing phases that are critical to the service’s success.

A dedicated technical subgroup, comprising project managers and technical leads from the service providers, was also formed to address specific challenges and ensure seamless system integration across all networks.

Key accomplishments of the NPWG included the development and approval of the Business Rules, which outlines the operational guidelines for number portability and the contracting of PXS B.V, a clearinghouse provider from the Netherlands, which has been licensed by the Telecommunications Agency to provide number portability administration services in Guyana.

The PUC and the telecommunications service providers have been engaged in numerous technical testing scenarios to ensure a seamless transition for subscribers and that all technical aspects of the service are functional as intended when it goes ‘live’ on February 10, 2025. The end result of this is to successfully implement number portability, a service that will be beneficial to all users of telecommunications services in Guyana.

Subscribers desirous of changing their service providers will be required to visit the retail store of the preferred service provider and request the porting of their numbers by completing the relevant porting forms. A valid form of identification is required. Mobile porting typically takes 1 business day while fixed line porting is expected to take 5 business days.

For further information on the complete porting process and for answers to frequently asked questions, subscribers may visit the Public Utilities Commission’s website at www.puc.org.gy and its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pucgy. Alternatively, subscribers may contact the Commission during business hours at telephone numbers 226-7042/ 227-2182/336-6077 and via WhatsApp at 623-3222/ 624-6000 for further details.

