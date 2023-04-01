Reconstruction of schools remain high on govt’s agenda

The reconstruction of several schools, that were destroyed remains an important part of the government’s efforts to ensure equitable access to education nationwide.

In this vein, the education ministry has invited bids for the reconstruction of the Christ Church Secondary.

Since the school was destroyed by fire in January, the students have been placed at the Cyril Potter College of Education, Turkeyen.

Ongoing construction at North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School

Over 500 students attend the school, along with 39 instructors and 9 support personnel.

All bids must be delivered by Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 9:00 am or earlier to the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance Compound, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

The bids must be accompanied by valid National Insurance Scheme and Guyana Revenue Authority Compliance certificates. All qualified contractors are welcome to participate in the bidding process, which will follow the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) guidelines outlined in the Procurement Act, 2003, and Regulations, 2004.

Christ Church Secondary School

Meanwhile, the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School (NRMSS) which is being rebuilt will accommodate over 450 students, to the tune of $566.9 million, and will measure about 12,960 square feet.

It will have brand-new science labs, IT labs, brand-new and renovated classrooms, a staff area, a restroom block, and a contemporary exterior.

The main section of NRMSS was engulfed by fire back in 2020.

In addition, St George’s High School, which was destroyed by fire of electrical origin in July 2022, will be rebuilt at its existing location in Georgetown.

Students are being accommodated at other schools.

The administration, headed by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali remains committed to enhancing access to education by ensuring that there are enough schools to accommodate all students.

