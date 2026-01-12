Reg. 4 fisherfolk benefit from $150,000 relief grant

Min. Mustapha says gov’t working to implement additional streams of income for fisherfolk

says seafood processing plant part of gov’ts plan to diversify the sector

Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture, on Monday distributed cheques to more than 2,000 fisherfolk from Region Four as part of the Government of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to deliver relief to fisherfolk across the country.

The distribution exercises, held at the Everest Ground in Georgetown and in Lusignan and Unity on the East Coast of Demerara, formed part of a commitment made by H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and represent a government investment of approximately $309 million.

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha handing over a cheque to a female fisherfolk during the distribution at the Everest Cricket Club

Overall, approximately 7,000 fisherfolk nationwide are set to benefit from approximately $1,050,000,000.

While addressing the gatherings, Minister Mustapha said this is the second time fisherfolk are receiving assistance in the form of a grant from the PPP/C government. He further noted that, in addition to direct cash support, the government has been making significant investments to strengthen the fisheries sector.

“We’ve expended millions of dollars to upgrade the landing sites across the country because we want to ensure the facilities are in place for the sector to develop and make it resilient. We’ve built sheds, installed water, lighting, security, and washroom facilities. While we are making these investments, as fisherfolk, you must have a broader outlook because you can no longer depend on one activity. We have to diversify the sector. When I meet with fisherfolk across the country when catches are low, they insist that they do not have any other activity. So, as fisherfolk, you have to diversify,” the Minister said.

He also indicated that institutional support for fisherfolk is being strengthened and that fisherfolk will soon benefit from training to commence additional wealth-generating activities while away from sea.

Minister Mustapha handing over a cheque to a fisherfolk at Lusignan

“We’ve been working with various organizations within the sector. I resuscitated the National Fisherfolk Organization, and they, along with the Fisheries Department, will work with you to see how we can assist individual fisherfolk to get involved in other activities so that you don’t have to depend solely on fishing. So, if you have your homestead, we can assist you with a small shadehouse to cultivate different crops in your backyard because you do not need a lot of land for that. We’ve already started that process in several areas in the country,” he noted.

Highlighting safety and cost-reduction measures implemented by the government, Minister Mustapha spoke about some additional interventions that were implemented by the government to improve the livelihood of fisherfolk.

“We’ve been working with you to put new mechanisms in place. Many of you who are boat owners know that we have been procuring and installing Vessel Monitoring Systems on vessels so that we can respond to emergencies at sea. We removed all the taxes from fishing inputs. Things like seine, twine, and rope. We also removed the taxes on outboard engines up to 150 horsepower so that boat owners can have this equipment at a cheaper cost,” he explained.

He also spoke about ongoing efforts to create new opportunities within the sector through training and value-added initiatives.

“The President spoke about value-added being prioritized within the agriculture sector. So, the Fisheries Department will be working with the various fisheries organizations to train fisherfolk across the country so that they can get involved in value-added initiatives and other alternative livelihood opportunities that we have planned for fisherfolk,” the Minister explained.

Turning to aquaculture development, Minister Mustapha noted that the sector is being expanded to create new income streams for fisherfolk.

A section of the gathering at Lusignan

“We are also developing the aquaculture industry. We started to produce our own prawns, and soon, we’ll commence exporting these same prawns across the region. In the coming years, that project will also be replicated across the country. The brackish water project that started in Region Six is another success story. We are now working with other persons to replicate that project in region five and other parts of the country. So, when we are speaking about the fishing industry, we are not only speaking about marine fishing. We are speaking about diversification and expanding the industry and how we can support our fisherfolk,” he said.