Region 6 woman’s death not linked to COVID-19 vaccination

The Ministry of Health (MOH) notes the patent misinformation being peddled in relation to the COVID-19 vaccines by persons, particularly in Berbice, Region Six.

The Ministry categorically rejects as mischievous and unsubstantiated claims on social media that a Resident of Region Six died on May 13 after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to our records, the 40 year old woman was administered her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 17 at the Skeldon Hospital and was due to return for her second on May 19, 2021. The Ministry wishes to clarify that there is no evidence that her death is linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide any support needed during this difficult time.

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Health, encourages everyone 18 years and older to visit a vaccination site in their community and get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 disease. The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the COVID-19 vaccines being administered are safe and effective.

Together, we can beat this pandemic.

Get vaccinated; wear a mask; keep a safe distance and wash/sanitize hands often.