Region Four’s STEAM Fair opens

The Department of Education, Region Four opened its Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) Fair today which is being hosted at the Hope Secondary School.

The two-day activity began with an opening ceremony where Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical) delivered the feature address. He said that the STEAM Fair which is being hosted in each Education District is a carefully integrated activity that is well positioned in the Ministry of Education’s Strategic Plan.

Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical)

He said that at the STEAM Fairs, people will witness the hardworking, committed and dutiful students within the region, demonstrating their ingenious ideas and leadership potential represented in the many projects and solutions on display.

Dr. Tularam said that Guyana is at the cusp of significant transformation and development in the many emerging and evolving sectors. He said that with the participation of the schools, networks and partnerships can be developed among schools, teachers and students to generate larger and new innovative, scientific and creative approaches to providing modern solutions to modern problems.

Regional Chairman Mr. Daniel Seeram

Regional Chairman Mr. Daniel Seeram said that in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Regional Democratic Council has placed the improvement of education delivery and education infrastructure as priority areas.

He said that STEAM is very crucial in solving many of the modern problems and challenges that exist. He said that by equipping students with the necessary education and resources, modern solutions can be developed.

Coordinator of the Region’s Science Fair, Education Officer (Primary), Ms. Praniva Singh

Coordinator of the Region’s Science Fair, Education Officer (Primary), Ms. Praniva Singh said that 111 nursery, primary and secondary schools are participating in the event. She said that the nursery schools will participate in the mathematics and science village and primary schools in the mathematics, science, craft and environmental science categories. Meanwhile, the lower secondary students (grades seven to nine) will participate in the social and behavioural science, integrated science, agriculture science, environmental science, home economics, visual art, mathematics and information technology categories.

She added that the upper secondary students (grades nine to 11) will participate in the same categories as lower secondary along with biology, chemistry, physics and industrial technology.

Some of the exhibits at Region Four’s STEAM Fair

According to Ms. Singh, based on entries received, 114 schools will be participating in the STEAM Fair showcasing 140 projects. She said that a competent panel of judges led by Chief Judge Mr. Nardeo Persaud retired Head Teacher of LBI Secondary School.

Ms. Faith Gulliver, Education Officer within the Department of Education said that the Fair is an opportunity for students to showcase their innovative and creative ideas through projects created by them with the assistance of teachers to find solutions and solve problems that exist within their surroundings.

Ms. Faith Gulliver, Education Officer within the Department of Education

She said that the structure of the Fair will allow students to improve their communication skills which will lead to greater self-confidence. She urged students to use the opportunity to think about ways STEAM can improve their educational experience in the classroom. Ms. Joe-Gulliver encouraged teachers to work with their students to ensure that STEAM is mastered and that their problem-solving skills are harnessed and improved to be exhibited in the classroom.

